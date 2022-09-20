Another clean sheet for Ter Stegen - FC Barcelona

Elche failed to score against FC Barcelona on Saturday. In fact, they only had one shot on target. That's now four games without conceding since Real Sociedad scored at Anoeta on August 21: Valladolid, Sevilla, Cádiz and Elche.

The international agenda for FC Barcelona's players - FC Barcelona

Following the 3-0 defeat of Elche at Spotify Camp Nou (3-0), there's an international week upon us, in which a number of FC Barcelona players will be away playing UEFA Nations League games and preparing for the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.

FC Barcelona official announcement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona meets in ordinary session on Monday at Barça Store Canaletes to make the following decisions

Board approves budget for 2022/23, with forecast profits of 274 million euros - FC Barcelona

Closure of 2021/22 financial year and 2022/23 both approved, while Ordinary Assembly of Delegate Members set to be held online on October 9

FC Barcelona complete the tender process for the project management of Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

The Board of Directors express their gratitude to the members affected by the initial construction work for their understanding and help

Barcelona applying the 'fear clause' to their players on loan - SPORT

Catalonia Radio have published a story and SPORT were able to confirm it. Barcelona have introduced clauses into the contracts of loan players known as the ‘fear clause’ in Spain.

Lewandowski: I don't feel like a guru for the young players - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski has started his Barcelona career superbly with 11 goals in eight games. He’s now with the Polish national team for the UEFA Nations League games against the Netherlands and Wales.

The Premier League, a potential solution to the Antoine Griezmann issue - SPORT

Antonine Griezmann played 90 minutes against Real Madrid, but his contractual situation and future is unresolved. Atletico are trying to do all they can to not pay Barcelona the 40m euros they are old for him. They are tying to see if Barcelona agree to sell him for 20m in June.

Xavi's Gala XI taking shape at Barcelona after summer of signings - SPORT

Eight games (six in LaLiga and two in the Champions League) have served to give us an idea of Xavi Hernandez's plans for his Barcelona squad. Seeing his team selections the first thing that becomes clear is that he is sticking with his promise to rotate.

Kounde responds to Chelsea fan's salary dig: "Paid in full, thanks my G" - SPORT

One of the transfer sagas of the summer was Barcelona's signing of Jules Kounde. The former Sevilla defender was close to joining Chelsea after weeks of negotiations, but Barça moved at the last moment to seal a deal for the France centre-back.

The magnificent seven: Barcelona's spine clear after eight matches - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez has reiterated since last season the idea of having "each position in the team doubled." The club worked on that over the summer and a good transfer window left Barcelona with a strong squad with competition for places. However, there are still a series of players who seem untouchable.

Barcelona hope out-of-favour defender Pique will "keep his word" - SPORT

"We're hit rock bottom. If I have to step aside for new blood to come in, I will," said Gerard Pique after Barcelona were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich.