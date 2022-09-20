Barcelona announce €98 million profit for 2021-22 season

Barcelona have announced profits of €98 million for last season and a turnover of €1.017 billion.

The Catalans giants are also forecasting profits of €274m for the 2022-23 season and have approved an operating budget of €1.255 billion.

It’s the first time the club have managed to post a profit since the pandemic and comes after a frantic summer of activity at the Camp Nou.

Barca famously activated a series of financial levers, selling TV rights and two stakes in Barca Studios, which brought in around €700m in funding.

The moves allowed Barca to embark on a summer spending spree and bring in players such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde. The club also signed free agents Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

Barca have since seen their spending limit increase from -€144m to €656.5m but have been warned by La Liga president Javier Tebas that more work needs to be done.

“Barca has to keep on reducing their wage bill,” he said. “Next year there will be no financial levers, and they will have to reduce their salary limit, which will be around €400m. “We’ll see what arises from the further sale of players. But, it will be very difficult for them to maintain this situation next season.” Source | Marca

The Catalans also offloaded a host of players in the summer to help the wage bill and it looks like more departures will happen next summer.

Captain Sergio Busquets is out of contract at the end of the season and may leave, while there will surely be doubts over the futures of Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba if they continue on the bench.