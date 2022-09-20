Building blocks in place for a brilliant Barca

In my humble opinion, there are two types of culer.

Those that expect Barcelona to win absolutely every trophy on offer every season, and those for whom nothing is ever good enough.

Both can often be seen on this forum - mostly when commenting on my articles (!!) - and it’s incredibly polarising.

Surely, however, we can all be agreed that this season couldn’t really have gone too much better?

An announcement of profit is as unexpected as it is welcomed, and is another plus point for the club as Joan Laporta and his board seek to move things forward.

It’s long been contended that Barca were the ‘club de amigos,’ and in the space of a few weeks this season, Xavi has finally put that argument to bed.

The bleating from supporters that top level players would see us as a laughing stock has also been shown to be nothing more than a temporary blip.

Clearly, there’s had to be some creative financial decisions made behind the scenes, and there’s unlikely to be too much doubt that Laporta has had to take a huge gamble in order to ease Barca’s path back to football’s top table.

Notwithstanding that, the building blocks now appear to be in place for the Blaugranes to reclaim their place amongst Europe’s elite.

Were it not for a four minute rush of blood to the head against Bayern Munich, Xavi’s charges would’ve deservedly beaten a side who registered their most humiliating result of recent times.

There is still a rawness about a side which can occasionally lack polish, but that’s not a stick that this squad should be beaten with.

With many new faces - all of them necessary I’d suggest - it will take time for things to gel properly, though with Xavi as the conductor supreme, the team are going to be a truly frightening prospect when they hit their stride.

Are they going to win everything this season? Probably not, although they’ll have a good go at doing so.

If that’s not good enough for the doom mongers or nay sayers, I’d pose them a simple question. What exactly is it that you expect?

I’m very much enjoying the ride this season and, as long as Barca’s players can emerge unscathed from an ill-timed World Cup, would you bet against success….