Pedri: It’s an honor playing with Lewandowski at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is currently on international duty with Spain but has been talking about life at his club with Robert Lewandowski.

The striker has made an instant impression at the Camp Nou, scoring 11 goals in eight games for the Catalans and Pedri is loving having the Poland international in his team.

“Everyone sees him play, the goals he scores, the movements he gives us,” he said. “Robert gives us a lot of things, I hope he continues like this because it’s an honor to play with him.”

Pedri is currently focused on Nations League games. Spain are set to take on Switzerland and Portugal over the international break and the midfielder is looking forward to it.

”For me it is an honor to be in the national team, it is not the World Cup list but I am happy to come for these two important games,” he explained. “We want to be in the Final Four of the Nations League. I want to enjoy being here and learn from the best.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

The midfielder is one of six Barca players in the squad. Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Gavi also made the list.