Memphis Depay longs for more playing time at Barcelona

Memphis Depay is coming off one of his more impressive Barcelona performances in recent months. The Dutchman scored a wonderful turnaround goal inside the box over the weekend against Elche. He was also able to snag an assist and completed 24 passes.

However, despite that good performance, Depay wants more from himself on the pitch.

“Of course you need rhythm, but I’m fit. I do train more and harder because I play less, but match rhythm is better. Fortunately I had a starting spot in La Liga the last few weeks, but it’s not enough,” he said. “The last game went well. I was replaced after an hour, I longed for more. In the last 25 to 30 minutes there is often more space, I can take advantage of that with my game. I think I still have the power, it won’t just go away. I’ve had a good preparation, I’m fit, no injuries. I’m feeling good.” Source | ESPN

Depay’s success in the playing time he is given will be important for Barcelona this year. If you're able to bring someone of Depay’s quality off the bench in important matches and start him in off matches, that’s the type of piece championship-winning teams usually have.