Nico Gonzalez hoping he will be able to face Barcelona with Valencia

Nico Gonzalez is hoping he will be able to face Barcelona when Valencia take on his parent club next despite rumors there’s a “fear clause” in his contract.

Speculation has claimed Barca inserted the clauses in Nico and Ez Abde’s contracts which means their clubs will have to pay the Catalans more if either player features.

Nico says he understands Barca’s point of view but is hoping he will be able to take on Xavi’s side in La Liga.

“The fear clause? (laughs) Well, obviously I am very excited to play against Barça,” he said. “They are also my friends. I understand Barça’s position , but I hope that the clubs will talk to each other and I can play.”

Nico also spoke about his favored position and how he’s been getting on at Valenci after joining on loan in the summer.

“Where I feel most comfortable is as a defensive midfielder. What I have learned most from Busquets is at a tactical level, he is gifted, he is always well placed and this is what I need to improve the most and learn from him” “I am at a good level, happy. I have been here a little over five weeks, I have just arrived, I did not expect to arrive and be a starter in the first game. I’m happy with the minutes I have.” Source | Tot Costa

The Barcelona loanee has made six appearances for Valencia so far this season and scored his first goal for the club in the 5-1 win over Getafe.