Lewandowski will wear Shevchenko’s Ukraine armband at 2022 World Cup

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will wear a captain’s armband featuring Ukraine’s colors during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 34-year-old has shown his support for the war-torn country and has been given the armband by Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko in Warsaw.

Lewandowski says it will be an honor to wear Ukraine’s colors at the World Cup.

He wrote on Instagram, “Thank you Andriy. It was a pleasure to meet you! It will be an honour for me to carry this captains armband in the colors of Ukraine to the World Cup.”

Shevchenko has thanked the Barcelona and Poland striker for support. He said, “I want to thank Lewandowski for this act of solidarity and for all his work on behalf of my country.”

Lewandowski has spoken out previously against the war in Ukraine. He called for his country to boycott their World Cup qualifier against Russia back in February.

“I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian ntational team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”

Russia were subsequently banned from international competitions by FIFA and UEFA.

Poland have been drawn in Group C at the World Cup and will take on Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia in the group stages.