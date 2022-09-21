Lewandowski & Shevchenko, together for a good cause - FC Barcelona

Two goalscorers getting together for a good cause. Andriy Shevchenko and Robert Lewandowski met in Warsaw to send a message of solidarity during the war to the people of Ukraine in the form of a captain's armband. "I am going to wear Ukraine's colours at the Qatar World Cup", promised the Barça forward to the very patriotic former AC Milan and Chelsea striker.

Raining goals in historic fashion - FC Barcelona

The 3-0 defeat of Elche at the Spotify Camp Nou was Barça's fifth in a row in La Liga by three goals or more. That's the longest such run for over a decade, with Pep Guardiola being the last coach to string together such a streak.

Atletico's Morata: There were options to go to Barcelona, Xavi called me - SPORT

Alvaro Morata was linked with Barcelona last January and again in the summer and the Atletico Madrid striker has confirmed he could have joined Xavi's side in the winter when he was still on loan at Juventus.

Real Madrid's Asensio does not close the door on Barcelona move - SPORT

Real Madrid forward Marcos Asensio has been linked with a move to Barcelona and speaking to El Partidazo de Cope he has not closed the door on a sensational move across the Clasico divide.

Exclusive: Spain's Pedri breaks down Barcelona's new signings one by one - SPORT

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has spoken exclusively to SPORT from the Spain camp in Las Rozas, giving his opinion on the new signings at Camp Nou this summer.

Memphis Depay: I have only started twice for Barça, it is not enough - SPORT

Memphis Depay is hungry. He has not played as much as he would like this season but hopes to turn his situation around and his goal against Elche could help him earn more playing time at Barcelona under Xavi.

Footy Headlines reveal images of Barça home shirt for 2023-24 season - SPORT

Work is already well underway for Barcelona's shirts for next season and SPORT's exclusive that they would wear white for their change kit created headlines worldwide.