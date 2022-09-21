Alvaro Morata says Xavi called him about a Barcelona move

Alvaro Morata and Barcelona have been linked in transfer rumors back and forth for years now. Most recently, the Spaniard was on loan at Juventus when Xavi and Barcelona approached him for a potential move to the Camp Nou last winter.

“There were options to go to Barça,” he said, “I went to speak with [Juve coach] Allegri and he told me I wasn’t going anywhere, that he wanted me to play with Vlahovic.

“I had another four or five offers, all of them really good, but in the end Atletico had the final word.”

“Xavi called me and spoke about football. It’s an honour that a coach like Xavi has you in mind. [He was convincing], even more when he has someone you have seen play since you were little and seen around Las Rozas.”

