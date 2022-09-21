Frenkie de Jong talks Barcelona exit rumors, being a sub and facing Lewandowski

Frenkie de Jong has been talking about his hectic summer where he was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona despite insisting he wanted to stay.

There was intense speculation that Manchester United would land De Jong but he ended up staying and has now offered a bit of insight in what happened.

De Jong told a news conference that he did have a bit of a difference in opinion with his club but insists everything has worked out well.

“I always wanted to stay at Barcelona and that’s why I always kept calm in the summer,” he said. “I can’t give too many details. But look the club has it’s own ideas and I have my own idea, sometimes this clashes with each other. But in the end things worked out.”

De Jong has found himself on the bench a fair bit this season and admits he does feel the effects of being a substitute.

“When I play less, I notice it,” he explained. “Not really in terms of the technical aspect because you still know how to play football, but more in terms of the physical aspect.”

The Netherlands play Poland in the Nations League on Thursday in a game which will see De Jong come up against his new team-mate Robert Lewandowski.

The striker has made a big impact at Barcelona already and De Jong has been full of praise for the former Bayern Munich man.

“Robert Lewandowski is a very nice person. He is one of the best players in the world and he is a complete striker,” he said. “He is strong, he can hold the ball, his technical ability is very good, he runs a lot and scores a lot of goals.”

De Jong and his team will then face Belgium on Sunday in their second and final fixture of the international break.