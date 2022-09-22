Barcelona threaten legal action over Lionel Messi contract leaks

Barcelona have hit out at Spanish newspaper El Mundo who have reported details of the club’s contract talks with Lionel Messi back in 2020.

The report has released details of a series demands Messi reportedly made to renew his contract which included a private box at the Camp Nou for his and Luis Suarez’s family, a private plane, a three-year deal with a €10m signing bonus, and a release clause of €10,000.

Barcelona aren’t at all happy with what has come out and have issued the following statement:

“In relation to the information published in El Mundo under the title ‘Barca Leaks, the club’s secret files’, Barcelona express indignation at the intentional leaking of information that is part of a legal process. “The club regrets that the media in question boasts of having ‘access to a huge number of documents and emails that are part of the Barcagate investigation’ when this information is yet to be shared. “In any case, the article in question makes public documents that have nothing to do with the ongoing case and their use is an affront to the reputation and confidentiality of the club. For that reason, and with the aim of protecting Barcelona’s rights, the club’s legal department are studying the legal measures that need to be taken.”

Barcagate is course the club’s ongoing dispute in relation to allegations that the previous board, headed by Josep Maria Bartomeu, engaged in third-party payments and smear campaigns against club legends.

Police have gathered information relating to the case, including emails relating to Messi’s renewal, which now appear to have ended up being published in El Mundo.