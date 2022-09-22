Youngest FC Barcelona of the century - FC Barcelona

It's great to be young. That's certainly true in Barça's case right now. Xavi Hernández is in charge of the youngest set of blaugrana players since the 2001/02 season (when the data starts) with an average age of 25 years and 169 days. Note that this statistic does NOT refer to the total number of players in the squad, but only to the actual minutes of football played on the pitch.

Pedri still has 'room to improve' - FC Barcelona

"Itry to work day to day and enjoy my football" says Pedri in an interview published in today's Sport in which he discusses a number of matters related to himself and the rest of the team.

Meeting between Xavi & Pablo Torre to decide youngster's Barça future - SPORT

Pablo Torre has taken advantage of the three days of rest that Xavi Hernández has given to the FC Barcelona squad to return to his homeland, Soto de La Marina, and disconnect before returning to training.

Barça and Spain defender Eric Garcia says "criticism does not affect me" - SPORT

Eric Garcia appeared at a press conference at Las Rozas ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League matches against Switzerland and Portugal. The Barcelona player, often questioned, stated that "criticism doesn't affect me, I had to get used to it at first, when it does surprise you a bit, but in the end you understand what this is all about."

Barça and Madrid are tracking Lovro Majer, nicknamed the new Modric - SPORT

The transfer market never stops. Despite the summer window closing, clubs still continue to look to the future and work on January deals or are planning for next season already. For Barcelona, the focus is on a deep midfielder as they look to life after Sergio Busquets. Martin Zubimendi is the top target, but there are others.

Monaco's Vanderson would be a long-term bet for Barça at right-back - SPORT

Signing Vanderson de Oliveira would be a bet on the future, on a player that could mark an era. It would not a short-term signing or a stop-gap. The Monaco right-back, 21, is ready to explode at the top level, where he could play for many years.

Sergio Busquets is ready to leave Barcelona at the end of the season - SPORT

The day has arrived. Sergio Busquets is ready to leave Barcelona when his contract expires on June 30, 2023 after 15 years at the centre of the club's midfield.

Zubimendi the chosen one as Barcelona look for Busquets replacement - SPORT

The dreaded day is arriving. The moment when Barcelona will have to move on from Sergio Busquets, who is likely to end his glorious career with the club at the end of the season.