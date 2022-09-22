Germany boss Hansi Flick has confirmed that Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will enjoy some game time with the national team over the international break.

First choice stopper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out of games against Hungary and England in the Nations League after testing positive for Covid-19.

Germany have called up Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann to replace the Bayern Munich man in the squad but it’s Ter Stegen who will take his place on the pitch.

“Marc will replace Neuer in goal. We called Oliver Baumann up, but Bernd Leno is also still an option for us,” he said. “It was important for him to get playing time after his move to Fulham. Trapp is doing very well. I’m happy with the options we have in goal.”

Ter Stegen has been in fine form for Barcelona in the early weeks of the season, conceding just once in La Liga and going 444 minutes without conceding a goal in the Spanish top flight.