Barcelona’s Jules Kounde forced off injured during France clash

Some bad news...

By Gill Clark
FBL-NATIONS-FRA-AUT Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was forced off injured after just 23 minutes of France’s Nations League clash against Austria on Thursday.

The summer signing had been named in the starting XI for the game at the Stade de France but had to be replaced midway through the first half.

Kounde’s been in great form since joining Barcelona and news of an injury to the defender comes as a real blow.

France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed it’s a muscle problem, but it’s not clear yet how serious the injury to Kounde is.

Barcelona have a packed schedule when domestic competition returns after the current international break.

Xavi’s side are scheduled to play nine games in October, including a Clasico against Real Madrid and Champions League matches against Inter and Bayern.

Xavi does have plenty of defensive options but he certainly won’t want to be without Kounde for very long.

