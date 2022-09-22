Memphis Depay adds to Barcelona’s injury problems

Memphis Depay has added to Barcelona’s injury problems on what’s become a tough night for Xavi’s side.

Jules Kounde went off injured for France in the first half of Les Bleus’ win over Austria, and Memphis also seems to have picked up a problem.

The Dutchman was taken off in the second half of the Netherlands’ Nations League game against Poland with what looked like a hamstring injury.

It’s not clear yet the severity of the problem but it’s bad news for Memphis who has already spoken out about how he wants more game time at Barca this season.

Frenkie de Jong also went off at half-time for the Netherlands, but it’s not clear yet if the midfielder also has an injury or if there’s another reason for his substitution.

Xavi hasn’t had to cope with many injuries yet in the early weeks of the season but that looks about to change. The manager does have plenty of strength in depth but will be hoping he doesn’t lose any more players over the international break.