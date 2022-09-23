 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roman Vega joins Barcelona Atletic on loan

The deal includes a purchase option

FC Barcelona v Elche CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona Atletic have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old left-back Roman Vega.

The teenager joins Rafa Marquez’s side on loan and the deal does include a purchase option.

Vega arrives from Argentinos Juniors and will wear the No. 12 shirt in 2022-23.

“It’s crazy that I’m living this dream, I don’t want to wake up anymore; the wait was long, but I’m here,” he told Barca TV after sealing his move.

The new arrival is a left-back and will add to Marquez’s options during his first season in charge of Barcelona Atletic.

Vega has already passed a medical and will train with his new team on Friday ahead of Barca Atletic’s next game on Saturday against Murcia.

The defender has played for Javier Mascherano’s Argentina Under-20 side and it’s been reported the former Barca man recommended him to the Catalan giants.

Welcome to Barcelona, Roman Vega!

