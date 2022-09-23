FC Barcelona international diary - FC Barcelona

International football is now on the agenda for Barca's players, with a number travelling with their respective national teams to play the UEFA Nations League or friendly matches. Here is our daily roundup of all the news during this international break:

First training session during the international break - FC Barcelona

After a few days off and with most of the squad away with their respective national teams, the FC Barcelona first team got back to work on Thursday afternoon.

Dembélé 'pleased with club's confidence' - FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembélé has started the season in fine form at FC Barcelona. Currently preparing for the Qatar World Cup with his fellow Frenchmen, he took time out to talk to the ‘Rothen s’enflamme’ show on RMC radio.

Five statistical categories where FC Barcelona are top - FC Barcelona

Barça have started LaLiga very well and they remain unbeaten after six games. They are currently second in the table with 16 out of 18 possible points, just two behind the leader, Real Madrid.

Jules Koundé forced to undergo early substitution for France due to muscle soreness - SPORT

Jules Kounde started for France in the Nations League tie against Austria, He didn't last long on the pitch though, getting substituted in the 23rd minute by Saliba.

Robert Lewandowski shares his reasons for opting to move to Barça from Bayern - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski is enjoying every moment of his new scene as a Barça player. He has adapted seamlessly to life in Barcelona, both on and off the pitch.

Another big payday is on the cards for Real Sociedad with Barça pursuing Zubimendi - SPORT

Barça have a clear target to reinforce the midfield position next season, with Sergio Busquets having decided to start a new adventure at MLS side Inter Miami.

Barcelona meet with Brazil youngster Endrick's camp in Catalonia - SPORT

Barcelona have made their move to sign Palmeiras star Endrick, SPORT have learned, and there has already been a first meeting in the Catalan capital.

Nico on decision to leave Barça on loan and his favourite position - SPORT

Nico Gonzalez has spoken to Cadena SER about the reason he decided to leave Barcelona for Valencia on loan in the summer. The young midfielder says "the pitch puts everyone in their place" and feels he has chosen "the perfect team to continue my development."