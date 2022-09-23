France boss Didier Deschamps offers update on Jules Kounde injury

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is set to undergo tests on the injury he picked up playing for France against Austria on Thursday night.

The center-back had to come off midway through the first half of the clash and has already been ruled out of France’s next game against Denmark.

Here’s what Didier Deschamps said after the game:

“Jules had a hamstring problem and Mike [Maignan] a calf muscle problem. They won’t be available for Sunday’s game in Denmark. “The players are under a lot of pressure with the succession of matches. There are also psychological demands. “We are losing two more players ... Two more is a lot. In two months’ time, if I can have none, that would be perfect.”

There are fears that Kounde has suffered a hamstring tear which would keep him out for a few weeks and likely see him miss crunch games in the Champions League and against Real Madrid.

Xavi does have plenty of center-back options but Kounde has also played at right-back this season too where the coach only has Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto to choose from.