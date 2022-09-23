Van Gaal has mixed news on Barcelona duo Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal had mixed news on Barcelona pair Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay who were both subbed off in Thursday’s win over Poland.

De Jong went off at half-time but Memphis had to be replaced in the second half and may be set for some time on the sidelines.

“It’s a shame that Memphis had to go off with this injury, it doesn’t look good… I don’t see him playing against Belgium,” he said. “Frenkie de Jong was taken off out of precaution. He was feeling tension in his muscles which is why I took him off. But Frenkie knows his own body well and believes he can play on Saturday.”

Memphis is expected to return to Barcelona now for tests on a hamstring problem and will surely be frustrated at the prospect of more time on the sidelines.

The Dutchman spoke out earlier this week about his desire to play more regularly at Barcelona but now looks set for more time out of the team.