Frenkie de Jong to discuss salary cut with Barcelona this year - report

Frenkie de Jong has agreed to discuss a salary reduction at the end of the year, as FC Barcelona promises not to bring the player to court over supposed irregularities with his contract.

That’s according to a new report from Catalan Radio which says De Jong reached an agreement to stay at the club under the promise that his contract would be discussed later.

The player’s contract was the cause of international debate last season as the club reportedly tried to offload the midfielder to Manchester United and Chelsea.

The English clubs even reportedly reached agreements over his transfer fee with Barcelona, but they never got the player to accept the move.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s club president, Joan Laporta, insisted that De Jong should lower his salary in accordance with the team’s new salary structure.

At the heart of the dispute is a contract renewal signed by De Jong in October 2020 under then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. That was days away from Bartomeu’s resignation as club president.

The contract lowered his salary in the short term as the club navigated the pandemic, but would then substantially rise in subsequent years. It is said that the new contract represented an overall gain for the player over time.

Barcelona then supposedly threatened legal action against the Dutchman, arguing the contract should be void because it was signed in bad faith due to Bartomeu’s imminent resignation. They demanded that he should revert to his previous contract.

De Jong’s agents reportedly said they did not do anything wrong, and Bartomeu publicly said the contract was checked by all relevant

Now, it is reported that the club will not sue De Jong. Instead, they hope to reach an amicable resolution to his contract saga by the end of the year.

Whether that ultimately comes to fruition is yet to be seen.