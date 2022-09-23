Ronald Araujo joins Barcelona’s growing injury list

Barcelona have suffered yet another injury blow with center-back Ronald Araujo becoming the latest player to pick up a problem on international duty.

The defender was forced off after just a few minutes of Uruguay’s friendly against Iran on Friday in Austria.

Las molestias de Araújo son en los abductores y sale del terreno de juego cojeando‼️ #FCBlive #Barça #FCBarcelona

pic.twitter.com/QnsaA2PP64 — Pol Alonso ⚽ (@Polyccio8) September 23, 2022

Araujo asked to come off after experiencing discomfort in his right thigh, although it’s not clear yet how serious the problem might be.

Barcelona will be hoping it’s not a real issue. The Catalans have already seen Jules Kounde forced out of international action with a hamstring problem.

There’s no official word yet on Kounde but it’s being reported he could miss a couple of weeks and potentially key games in the Champions League and in La Liga.

Memphis Depay is also returning to Barcelona after suffering an injury while on international duty and looks set for a spell on the sidelines.