Netherlands confirm injured Frenkie de Jong is heading back to Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has joined Memphis Depay in leaving the Netherlands national team and heading back to Barcelona because of injury.

The midfielder was taken off at half-time of Thursday’s 2-0 win over Poland, although coach Louis van Gaal said after the game it was precautionary and he expected De Jong to be fit for his team’s next game against Belgium on Sunday.

However, it seems that is not the case and De Jong has now left the camp and is heading back to his club.

Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners & Memphis will leave our training camp due to injuries.



Ryan Gravenberch & Brian Brobbey will join the squad of coach Louis van Gaal Tomorrow morning.



↠ https://t.co/CCeEyMGOzN.#NationsLeague — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 23, 2022

The Dutch team has not provided much detail on De Jong’s injury, only that the midfielder has “problems with his thigh.”

Barcelona are having a tough time with injuries during the international break. De Jong and Memphis have been joined on the injured list by center-backs Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo.