Uruguay offer update on Ronald Araujo injury

Uruguay have confirmed that Ronald Araujo has left the national team and is on his way back to Barcelona after picking up an injury against Iran.

The center-back suffered the problem right at the start of the match and coach Diego Alonso has offered a brief update on the Barcelona defender.

“Ronald had discomfort in his right leg,” he explained. “We will immediately speak with Barça to determine the steps to follow.”

Uruguay have since confirmed that Araujo has been released from the national team and will head back to Barcelona for tests.

Early reports suggests Araujo will be out for 2-3 weeks but is desperate to be fit in time for the Clasico on the 16 October at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barca are also currently waiting to hear about injuries to Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay, and Frenkie de Jong who also picked up problems while on international duty this week.