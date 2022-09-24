 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Javier Tebas defends Barcelona after PSG chief’s comments

Some strong words from La Liga’s president

By Gill Clark
MotoGP Of Aragon - Race Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

La Liga president Javier Tebas has actually leapt to the defense of Barcelona after PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi appeared to take aim at the Catalan giants.

Al-Khelaifi doesn’t seem too happy with Barcelona’s summer spending spree after seeing big-money buys Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha head to the Camp Nou.

Yet Tebas is not having any of it and has hit straight back at the PSG chief.

“There is no magic, Barcelona has sold part of its assets to cover its losses, at PSG instead ‘you open the gas.’ For sustainable football, the first thing is to pay what is owed, RIGHT?”

This is not the first time that Tebas has been critical of PSG. He said back in May that PSG “have numbers that nobody believes in” after Kylian Mbappe renewed his contract at the club.

