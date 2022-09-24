Barcelona not in touch with Jorginho - report

FC Barcelona is currently not in touch with Jorginho, despite rumors that they might be interested in the Italian midfielder, according to the latest news.

Jorginho was rumored as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets once the veteran feels his time at Barcelona is over. Busquets has said he will leave Barcelona once he thinks he can no longer compete at the top level. That may be as soon as next season.

The rumor said that Barcelona would be in for the 30-year-old, whose contract ends next season. He then could be signed for cheap in January or for free next summer.

Graham Potter has replaced Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea’s manager and there is a suggestion he may not have Jorginho in his plans.

The Italian won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and the European Championship with his national team, and was subsequently named UEFA Player of the Year in 2021.

The latest report says his proirity is to renew his deal with the Blues.