Barcelona confirm Kounde and Araujo injuries

Barcelona confirmed on Saturday that defenders Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde are both sidelined after picking up injuries while on international duty.

The two center-backs have already returned to Barca for tests and the club have now issued a statement to update supporters.

“Tests on Saturday morning have confirmed that Jules Kounde has a biceps femoris injury in his left hamstring. As a result he is unavailable for selection until he recovers. “Test were also conducted on Ronald Araujo and he has an avulsion fracture of the adductor longus tendon in his right thigh. He too is going to be out of action until the injury heals.”

There’s no official word from Barca on how long both players will be out for but it seems Kounde is likely to return before Araujo.

Early reports are suggesting Kounde will be out for a month, while Diario Sport reckon Araujo may even need surgery on his injury.