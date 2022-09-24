Deschamps confirms Ousmane Dembele could miss France match with injury

France boss Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has a bit of niggle and could miss the team’s Nations League game against Denmark on Sunday.

Dembele has been recalled to the France squad and featured as a substitute in Les Bleus’ 2-0 win over Austria last week. The were reports after the game that Dembele was feeling discomfort when he came off.

Deschamps has now confirmed that Dembele isn’t completely 100% and it’s not been decided yet if he will feature against the Danes.

“He has calf discomfort. He will train separately, we’ll see how he feels today,” he said.

Barcelona will be hoping desperately that Dembele is not about to join what is a growing injury list at the Camp Nou.

The international break has not been kind to Barca, with Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay, Ronald Araujo, and Frenkie de Jong all having picked up injuries so far.