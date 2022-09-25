Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo set to make decision on surgery - report

Ronald Araujo is expected to make a decision on whether to undergo surgery on his thigh injury over the weekend

The center-back suffered the injury while on international duty with Uruguay and is set for some time on the sidelines, although it’s not clear yet how much time he will miss.

Early reports have suggested Araujo will be out for at least six weeks and could even need surgery on his injury which would rule him out of the World Cup.

Yet Mundo Deportivo reckon a decision had not yet been made. The player is due to meet club medics on Sunday to decide a treatment plan.

Araujo’s injury can be treated conservatively or with surgery. However, the club want to wait 48 hours for the inflammation to subside before making a definite plan.

The defender is expected to return more quickly if he opts for conservative treatment but there’s no guarantee that’s the best option.

Barcelona will still have to make do without the defender for some time which will be a real blow, particularly given the congested fixture schedule caused by the World Cup.

Xavi does have Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Gerard Pique available, while Jules Kounde is expected back in about a month after also picking up an injury this week.