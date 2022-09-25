Jules Kounde sends message to Barcelona fans after injury blow

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has sent out an upbeat message after being ruled out of action with a hamstring injury.

The Catalan giants confirmed on Saturday that Kounde has been sidelined after picking up a problem playing for France against Austria in the Nations League.

Kounde has now taken to social media to share his thoughts on how he’s feeling right now.

“The game is gonna test you, never fold. Stay ten toes down. It’s not on you, it’s in you,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m working to return back as soon as possible, see you soon.”

Barcelona have not given any indication of how long Kounde might be out of action for but reports are claiming he will miss around four weeks.

If the reports are accurate it means Kounde will miss La Liga games against Real Mallorca, Celta, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Athletic.

The Frenchman will also have to sit out the two Champions League clashes against Inter but could potentially be back in time for the visit of Bayern.