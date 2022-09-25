Pablo Torre: I am a Barçelona player and I will play wherever they tell me

Pablo Torre has said he’ll play wherever he’s asked for Barcelona after making his debut for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side on Saturday.

Torre played all 90 minutes as Barca Atletic beat Murcia 2-0 to continue their unbeaten start to the season under their new manager.

Goals from Robert Fernandez and Alvaro Sanz gave the hosts the victory and Torre some much-needed minutes following his move from Racing.

The midfielder did play a role in the opening goal for his side:

There has been speculation that Torre hasn’t been too keen on the idea of playing for Barca Atletic but the teenager denied that was the case after the game.

“I am a Barça player and I will play wherever they tell me, I am willing to play with the reserve team when necessary and I will work to play for the first team,” he said. “Despite the lack of training, I worked well during the week and ended up a little tired, but happy with the victory and with the debut at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. “Marquez told me to do what they ask me in the first team. Find the squares, play easily, play forward when you can... There are things to improve, but I’m happy.”

Marquez also spoke about Torre and said he’s happy to use him whenever he’s available.

“He is a first team player, the situation is the same as it has been handled from the beginning,” he explained. “He has come to help, to add, his quality has been noticed from the start of the game and he has helped us a lot, he ended up a little tired at the end, but he gave us a lot of depth with passes that put you in front of the opposing goal. “We knew how to make the most of him and we hope to have more opportunities to have him with us if he cannot play in the first team.”

Torre has made his debut for the first team already, coming on as a late substitute in the Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen. However, he will find it difficult for appearances this season given the options available to Xavi.

Meanwhile, Barca Atletic top the early season standings with 11 points from five games. Marquez’s side have won three and drawn two of their matches so far.