Kounde and Araujo injury news - FC Barcelona

Tests on Saturday morning have confirmed that Jules Kounde has a biceps femoris injury in his left hamstring. As a result he is unavailable for selection until he recovers.

FC Barcelona international diary - 24 September - FC Barcelona

Our guide to how Barca’s players fare with their respective national teams during the international break.

Spotify Camp Nou is 65 years old - FC Barcelona

Spotify Camp Nou is 65 years this September 24. According to legend, the idea of to build a new ground to replace Les Corts was due to the arrival of Ladislau Kubala in 1951 and the needs for more seats for people to watch him play.

Araujo decides not to have surgery and is aiming for the World Cup - SPORT

After the diagnosis of Ronald Araujo’s thigh muscle tear, the Uruguayan has chosen not to take surgery on it, according to sources close to the player.

Xavi's solutions to the flood of Barcelona injuries - SPORT

In two days of international games, Xavi Hernandez's insistence on having two players per position has been justified. The Barça coach, Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff had no doubt that, in an atypical season due to the World Cup between November and December, it was vital to have a deep and luxurious squad depth to equip them for the mission of competing for the most prestigious titles.

How Jordi Alba is living through his situation at Barcelona - SPORT

Jordi Alba has gone from being Barcelona’s starter to a reserve left-back, with Ale Balde and Marcos Alonso providing him with tough competition.

The free players Barcelona could pounce on next summer - SPORT

With three months to go until 2023 starts, the technical team at Barcelona are starting to look at the market and possible incorporations for next season. The summer window has just shut, but this doesn’t end. Barcelona are looking at the zero cost options for next summer.