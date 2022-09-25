Jordi Alba grateful that Luis Enrique still trusts him for Spain

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has admitted he’s grateful that Spain boss Luis Enrique still trusts him after featuring against Switzerland in the Nations League.

The 33-year-old is no longer a guaranteed starter for Barcelona but did feature for his national team and scored in the 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

Alba, who has not always seen eye to eye with Lucho, thanked his boss after the game for continuing to trust him.

“I am grateful that the manager continues to trust in me and it’s on me to return that trust on the pitch,” he said. “Today we had a good opportunity and now we must win against Portugal. We will go with a lot of hunger to win and to get ourselves into the Final Four. “Today’s defeat was a shame, above all for the people who support us. We were very thick in the first half and they went ahead on a set play. We managed the equaliser which is the most difficult part but they scored right after in another unfortunate set play.”

Spain now head to Portugal after suffering a first home defeat in four years. Lucho’s side need a win in their final group match to make it to next summer’s Nations League finals.