Barcelona defender Jules Kounde hoping to be fit in time for El Clasico - reports

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is reportedly hopeful he will be fit in time for El Clasico on September 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has been ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty and has since returned to Barcelona.

Diario AS are reporting that Barca are hopeful Kounde will only miss three weeks, provided his recovery goes according to plan.

Kounde would therefore be ready in time for the trip to Madrid, although it’s not clear if he would be available to start the match or be just fit enough for the bench.

Mundo Deportivo have a similar line and reckon Kounde is hoping to come back earlier than expected and is determined to take on Los Blancos.

The defender has reportedly already spoken to Xavi about his situation and told the coach he will do everything he can to be fit in time for the game.

If Kounde did return in time then it means he would only miss La Liga games against Real Mallorca and Celta and the Champions League double header against Inter.

The Frenchman’s return would be a boost, particularly with Ronald Araujo set to miss out, although Barca certainly won’t want to rush his return and risk a relapse.