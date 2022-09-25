WATCH: Lewandowski comes up with classy assist in Poland win

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was in Nations League action on Sunday night for Poland against Wales and caught the eye with a lovely assist.

The 34-year-old set up the opening goal for team-mate Karol Swiderski after 57 minutes of the game with a brilliant flick.

An outrageous flick from Robert Lewandowski to set up Karol Swiderski.



The goal was enough for Poland to win the game in Cardiff. The result means Wales are relegated from the top tier while it’s a good result for Poland after their 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands last time out.

Barcelona will also be thrilled to hear that Lewandowski made it through the game without picking up an injury and can now head back to his club side and get ready for the return of La Liga.

The Catalans head to Real Mallorca on Saturday in the Spanish top flight and will be hoping to continue the fine form Xavi’s side showed before the international break.