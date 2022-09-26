International watch: Ousmane Dembele not risked as France lose to Denmark

Barcelona have endured a difficult international break so far with key players picking up injuries but were offered some respite on Sunday.

Ousmane Dembele, who Franch coach Didier Deschamps has admitted has been suffering some calf discomfort, was not risked during Les Bleus’ clash with Denmark.

Reports ahead of the game suggested that Dembele had made it clear he wasn’t going to take any risks as his “absolute priority” is to help Barca this season.

Deschamps left Dembele on the bench for the match and did not call for the forward during the game which his team ended up losing 2-0.

Indeed it was a good night for Denmark and Andreas Christensen. The Barca center-back had a fine game and played all 90 minutes.

Xavi will no doubt be breathing a sigh of relief and will now be able to welcome Dembele and Christensen back to training ahead of Barca’s clash with Real Mallorca at the weekend.

Dembele trained separately from his team-mates ahead of the Denmark clash but will hopefully be available for Saturday’s match.

Christensen will also be needed as Barca will definitely be without Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde for the game.

Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong are also doubts after being released from the Netherlands squad due to injury.