FC Barcelona international diary: 25 September - FC Barcelona

Our guide to how Barca’s players fare with their respective national teams during the international break

Villarreal 1–4 Barça Women: Deserved win - FC Barcelona

Barça overcame a combative Villarreal side to record a second win of the season in the league thanks to a 4-1 victory away from home.

Barça Atlètic 2-0 Real Murcia: Top of the table for now - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic picked up three points and move into first place in group 2 of the Primera RFEF thanks to their 2-0 win over Real Múrcia courtesy of goals from Roberto and and captain Álvaro Sanz.

The trade Barcelona and Liverpool are considering for January - SPORT

After a summer where Memphis Depay had one foot out of the club but ended up staying, the Dutchman might not finish the season with the Catalans. In England they say that he might move to Liverpool in exchange for Roberto Firmino coming to Camp Nou.

Barça's Franck Kessie scores and impressed in Ivory Coast win - SPORT

Some Barcelona players have not played as much as they would like at the start of the season. The squad built has created a lot of competition and players like Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie, who had important roles last season at Barça and AC Milan last term, have not featured regularly.

France's Dembele saving himself for Barça as he listens to his body - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele has made it clear again in the international break, even tough he would love to play in and win another World Cup with France, that his absolute priority is helping Barcelona back to the top of Europe and winning the Champions League. The winger is in great form under Xavi and wants to help his team achieve big things,.

Pablo Torre shines as he makes Barça Atletico debut vs. Murcia - SPORT

Pablo Torre joined Rafa Marquez's Barcelona Atletic side on Saturday to help them beat Real Murcia 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff stadium,