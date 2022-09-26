Barcelona confirm Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on thigh injury

Barcelona have confirmed Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on a thigh injury picked up while playing for Uruguay over the international break.

The defender has opted to go under the knife and is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Barca haven’t said how long he will he out for but reports suggest it will be around 2-3 months.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh. The operation will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland.” Source | FC Barcelona

It’s a brave decision by Araujo as it’s thought he will miss the World Cup but the hope is he will be able to play the second half of Barca’s season.

The news is a massive blow as the defender is one of the first names on Xavi’s teamsheet and there’s no doubt he will be missed.

Yet Xavi does have other options he can use at center-back and will now have to rethink his backline, particularly with Jules Kounde also sidelined at present.

Get well soon, Ronald Araujo!