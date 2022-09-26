Barcelona confirm Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay injuries

Barcelona have confirmed both Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are out of action after sustaining injuries over the international break.

The two players both went off in the win over Poland and were then released by the Netherlands and allowed to return to Barca.

Both De Jong and Memphis have now undergone tests and Barca have confirmed details of the two injuries.

“Tests carried out today have confirmed hamstring injuries for both Frenkie de Jong and Memphis,” read a statement. “Midfielder Frenkie de Jong has an elongation of the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh. He is not available for selection and his recovery will dictate his return. “Striker Memphis has an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh. He is not available for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.” Source | FC Barcelona

Early reports suggest that De Jong’s injury is not too serious and he will only be out for a week or so. Memphis is expected to be sidelined for longer and may miss a month.