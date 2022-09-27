Dembele, Lewandowski and Christensen return to Barcelona training

Barcelona have had a tricky international break with injuries but were able to welcome back three key players on Monday for training.

Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, and Andreas Christensen were all back from their national teams and took part in a session.

Xavi will be relieved to see all three players fit and available, particularly with Dembele having suffered from a calf issue while with France. Christensen will also be needed after Barca lost Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde to injury.

The team are now looking ahead to their next match against Real Mallorca on the weekend but will also be without Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay for the match due to injury.

Xavi will be hoping that no more of his players pick up problems in the coming days.

Barca’s Spain contingent play Portugal on Tuesday in the Nations League. Raphinha is also in action with Brazil against Tunisia and Franck Kessie’s Ivory Coast take on Guinea in a friendly.