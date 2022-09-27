Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo explains why he’s opted for surgery

Ronald Araujo has opened up on his decision to undergo surgery after Barcelona confirmed the defender will go under the knife this week.

The center-back’s decision to have an operation on his thigh problem means he’s almost certain to miss the World Cup which starts in November.

There had been rumors that he’d come under pressure from Uruguay to avoid surgery, and Araujo has now issued a statement on social media to set the record straight.

“I want to make clear the reasons why I made my decision, to avoid speculation. I love my country and I love my selection. After consultation with several professionals, we decided that the best thing is surgical intervention,” he wrote. “Here it is not about choosing one or the other, it is about health and getting back to 100% as soon as possible. Personally, these are very difficult times and I take this opportunity to thank everyone for the support I am receiving. With faith and hard work I will do my best to return as quickly as possible. Hugs and blessings!”

Barcelona are expected to offer an update on when Araujo is due back after his surgery this week. Initial reports suggest the defender will miss upto three months.