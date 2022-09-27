FC Barcelona international diary: 26 September - FC Barcelona

Our guide to how Barca’s players fare with their respective national teams during the international break.

Return to training - FC Barcelona

This week sees competition return to Xavi Hernández's team with Saturday's trip to Mallorca in La Liga. The squad returned to training on Monday to begin preparations for the game which kicks off at 9pm CEST at the Son Moix stadium.

Nine games in October - FC Barcelona

There are no fewer than nine games coming up for FC Barcelona in what's going to be a very busy October. Six of those are in La Liga and three in the Champions League. And there's a lot hanging on the outcome of those games.

Date and kick off time of Real Madrid v FC Barcelona confirmed - FC Barcelona

Date and time of the first Clásico of the season confirmed. LaLiga announced that Real Madrid v Barça is to kick off at 4.15pm CEST on Sunday 16 October at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Ronald Araujo to have surgery on Wednesday - FC Barcelona

The first team player Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh. The operation will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland. When the operation is completed there will be another medical statement.

Injury update on Frenkie de Jong and Memphis - FC Barcelona

The Dutch midfielder and Dutch striker both have confirmed hamstring injuries after tests carried out today

Ansu Fati, a future as a centre-forward for Barcelona - SPORT

Ansu Fati played 30 minutes against Elche in Barça's last match, coming on for Memphis Depay. He started on the wing, receiving four balls (61', 71', 88' and 89') and in none of them did he try to beat a man one-on-one. In these situations you have to change your rhythm and look for the limits of your muscles and the Barça striker preferred to continue the play with a short pass, backwards.