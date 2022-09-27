Tite says Barcelona asked him to be careful with Raphinha

Brazil coach Tite has revealed that Barcelona have been in touch over the international break and asked the national team to be careful with Raphinha.

Barcelona have seen a host of players forced onto the sidelines after playing for their national teams this week.

Ronald Araujo is set to undergo surgery in Finland on a thigh problem, while Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have all been ruled out.

It’s no surprise to hear Barca are concerned about the possibility of more injuries, and Tite says the Catalans have been in touch.

“So that they realize what our degree of transparency is, I’m going to explain that, today when we were on our way to training, the Barcelona coaching staff was talking to our physical trainer and they asked us to be careful with Raphinha,” he said. “They lost Araujo and, for that reason, they were worried, and they asked us how Raphinha was doing, if he was training well, if there was anything... we told them everything the player was doing here with us.” Source | Diario Sport

Raphinha played 80 minutes of Brazil’s friendly win over Ghana on Friday and is expected to feature again today when the Selecao take on Tunisia in Paris.