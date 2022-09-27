Marc-Andre ter Stegen explains upturn in form for Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been chatting about how his summer break has helped him return to his best form this season.

The goalkeeper has shone for Barcelona in the early weeks of the campaign and has only conceded once in La Liga.

Ter Stegen has also looked good back in the Germany team over the international break after missing his team’s Nations League fixtures over the summer.

The goalkeeper opted to take a break after the end of last season instead and says the rest from the game has done him the world of good.

“The summer has gone very well for me, because I could relax and free myself a little from everything, but above all mentally, because I did almost nothing while I was on vacation and from time to time it is necessary to recharge batteries,” he said. “And so I was able to start well and be in good condition.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Ter Stegen will now head back to Barcelona after featuring twice for Germany against Hungary and England. The keeper took over from first choice stopper Manuel Neuer who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.