Nico backed to succeed Sergio Busquets at Barcelona by Garcia Pimienta

There’s no doubt that Xavi and the folks at Barcelona are considerate of the future, as well as the day-to-day of the club. The present function of the club’s midfield features heavy usage of Sergio Busquets. However, in the future, that won’t be the case.

Once Busquets eventually leaves the club, there will be questions about who will replace him as the leader of Barcelona’s defensive core.

Former Barca player and youth team coach Francisco Garcia Pimienta commented on that very situation. The current Las Palmas coach believes that Nico will be the perfect functional replacement for Busquets when the time comes.

“I have a lot of faith in Nico, he is more than usable for Barca. He is the perfect player to carry out the function of Busquets in the first team. “He went up to Barça B with me when he was in his last year and I saw that he understands the position in the pivot game. “Last season Nico was already at Sergio Busquets’ side and, from my point of view, he meets all the requirements, he is the perfect player, ideal to play for Barça, although that does not mean that his game is only specifically for Barcelona.” Pimienta | Cadena SER

There’s no doubt that plenty of pressure will be applied to Nico. He has the talent, now it's just gotta be the correct timing.