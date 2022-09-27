Darwin Nunez pays tribute to injured Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo flew out to Finland on Tuesday where he will undergo surgery on a thigh injury that will likely keep him out of the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, his Uruguay team-mates were in friendly action against Canada in Bratislava but the defender was very much in the squad’s thoughts.

Striker Darwin Nunez paid tribute to Araujo before game by holding up his shirt to fans before the game and then went on to help Uruguay win 2-0.

Nicolas de la Cruz opened the scoring after six minutes and Nunez finished Canada off with the second of the match after 33 minutes.

Coach Diego Alonso spoke about Araujo after the match and insisted his World Cup dreams are not over yet. “Ronald has clear medical options to reach the World Cup,” he said before insisting he “will wait until the end” for Araujo.

The defender will undergo surgery on Wednesday and Barca are likely to offer an indication of how long he will be out for at that time. It’s thought Araujo will be sidelined for around three months.