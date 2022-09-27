Barcelona’s Raphinha scores twice in Brazil win

Raphinha was on fire for Brazil on Tuesday as Tite’s side crushed Tunisia 5-1 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Tite admitted before the match that Barcelona had been on the phone asking Brazil to be careful with Raphinha but he was in from the start again.

The summer signing needed just 11 minutes to open the scoring too, netting with a clever header after a long ball into the penalty area from Casemiro.

Raphinha then turned provider by grabbing an assist for Richarlison to make it 2-1 before Neymar added a third from the penalty spot.

Raphinha then grabbed his second of the night with a powerful low shot from just outside the penalty area.

Raphinha was directly involved in three of Brazil's four goals in the first half against Tunisia:



◉ 2 goals

◉ 1 assist



His fourth and fifth goals for the national side. pic.twitter.com/ylGTTASoMp — Squawka (@Squawka) September 27, 2022

The Brazilian was withdrawn in the second half and given a breather, which will no doubt please Barcelona, particularly given the injury problems they have suffered this season.

Pedro added a fifth goal for Brazil as Tite’s side followed up last week’s 3-0 win over Ghana with another comfortable victory ahead of the World Cup.