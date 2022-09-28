Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi tipped to renew with Real Sociedad

Martin Zubimendi has regularly been linked with Barcelona recently, with the Catalans thought to be considering bringing him in to replace Sergio Busquets.

However, the latest update suggests that the 23-year-old midfielder could be about to renew his contract with Real Sociedad.

El Diario Vasco reckon Zubimendi is “close” to a new deal after months of negotiations. The midfielder’s new contract will run until 2027 and will see his buyout clause increased.

Zubimendi’s current clause is just €60 million but it seems almost certain that will rise given the reported interest in the midfielder.

Barcelona have been linked with plenty of midfielders, but it’s Zubimendi and Ruben Neves whose names keep on cropping up.

However, it’s still not clear if Busquets will leave when his contract expires in the summer. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to MLS but has said while on Spain duty he has not made his mind up yet.