FC Barcelona international diary - 27 September - FC Barcelona

Our guide to how Barca’s players fare with their respective national teams during the international break.

Bellerín, soleus issue in left leg - FC Barcelona

Héctor Bellerín has reported difficulties with the soleus in his left leg during Tuesday morning's training session. On Wednesday, the defender will undergo a series of tests to determine the full extent of the trouble.

Ter Stegen seeks another clean sheet in Mallorca - FC Barcelona

Ter Stegen has started the season in fine form. After six league games, Real Sociedad is the only team that has scored against him, and only once, and he his now just 56 minutes away from setting a new personal best for an unbeaten run in the competition.

Why is the FIFA Virus affecting Barcelona so much? - SPORT

Barcelona have been one of the club’s worst hit by the FIFA virus. They have suffered a lot of injuries during the international break - Araujo, Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay all hurt on international duty.

Barcelona not losing sight of Ilkay Gundogan - SPORT

Barça are paying attention to the Ilkay Gündogan situation. Journalist Fabrizio Romano highlights that the footballer ends his contract this June and several clubs are interested, one of them Barcelona.

Xavi uses Roman Vega and others in training to boost defence - SPORT

Roman Vega landed on Friday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to train under the orders of Rafa Marquez, Barça Atletic coach. Only four days have passed since then and the Argentine defender has already been able to enjoy a training session with the first team.

Garcia Pimienta: I have a lot of faith in Nico, he can be Busquets's replacement - SPORT

One of Barcelona’s most controversial decisions since Joan Laporta arrived was sacking Barca B coach Garcia Pimienta. He’s now in charge at Las Palmas, who are doing well, up in first place in Spain’s second division. He spoke to El Larguero on various topics.