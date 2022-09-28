Luis Enrique: I need to see Ansu Fati playing for Barcelona

Spain boss Luis Enrique spoke briefly about Barcelona striker Ansu Fati after seeing his team beat Portugal 1-0 to qualify for next summer’s Nations League Final Four.

Ansu was left out of Spain’s latest squad with Lucho explaining he didn’t think the teenager was quite ready to be called up.

The Barcelona’s striker omission suggests he has his work cut out making the Spain squad for the World Cup, and Lucho admits he has some tough decisions to make.

“It can be a list of 26 or 24. I have not decided. I need to see Ansu Fati play for Barça,” he said. “Laporte is already recovered and training with his team and Oyarzabal I prefer not to say anything. Let’s see how he recovers. “But it is true that it will be a difficult list and that not everyone I would like will be able to enter.”

Ansu has played eight times for Barcelona so far this season but only once as a starter and has stiff competition for a place in the attack following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.