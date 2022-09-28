Barcelona confirm successful surgery for Ronald Araujo

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that Ronald Araujo has undergone successful thigh surgery in Finland.

The defender has gone under the knife after picking up an issue playing for Uruguay in a friendly against Iran.

Araujo is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and is expected to miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“The first team player Ronald Araujo has been operated on successfully for his adductor longus avulsion injury in his right thigh. “The procedure was carried out by Dr. Lasse Lampainen under the supervision of the Club’s medical services in Turku, Finland. The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.”

Barcelona haven’t said how much time Araujo will miss because of his injury but it’s thought he will be out for around three months and may not play again until next year.